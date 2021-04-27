Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $541.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.72 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, analysts expect Acadia Healthcare to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $61.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.90.

In related news, Director Reeve B. Waud sold 109,443 shares of Acadia Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total value of $6,470,270.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States and Puerto Rico.

