AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. AB Volvo (publ) has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of AB Volvo (publ) stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 1.44. AB Volvo has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $28.18.

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. AB Volvo (publ) had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.89%. Analysts predict that AB Volvo will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $1.473 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from AB Volvo (publ)’s previous annual dividend of $0.86. AB Volvo (publ)’s payout ratio is 77.01%.

About AB Volvo (publ)

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

