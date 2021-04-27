AB Electrolux (publ) (ELUXY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th. Analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect AB Electrolux (publ) to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELUXY opened at $58.07 on Tuesday. AB Electrolux has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.02 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30.

ELUXY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Pareto Securities cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. DNB Markets cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia/Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

