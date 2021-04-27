8,000 Shares in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) Bought by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares (NYSEARCA:ERY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.64% of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 247.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares by 368.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period.

Shares of Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $18.77. 27,453 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,421. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.44. Direxion Daily Energy Bear 2X Shares has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $83.34.

