7,306 Shares in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 93,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,404,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,022 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 498,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,989 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 280.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 67,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark cut STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $84.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $135.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.86 and a 200-day moving average of $91.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 713.09 and a beta of 1.09. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $136.10.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 43,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.30, for a total transaction of $5,869,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 704,537 shares of company stock valued at $79,042,446. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

