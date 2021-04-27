7,119 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Bought by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 222.0% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after purchasing an additional 86,103 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 82.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 91.3% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 37,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $53.38 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.64.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

