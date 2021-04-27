6,893 Shares in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11,280.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $628,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 40,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $369,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KBA opened at $45.30 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $53.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.29.

