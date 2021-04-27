$68.57 Million in Sales Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to post sales of $68.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.94 million and the highest is $69.24 million. Retail Opportunity Investments posted sales of $74.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full year sales of $280.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $278.92 million to $281.53 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $288.70 million, with estimates ranging from $285.90 million to $290.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

ROIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retail Opportunity Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of ROIC traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.03. 30,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,065,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 61.00 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 266,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,363,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,641,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

