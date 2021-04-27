$60.32 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce sales of $60.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PROS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $60.20 million to $60.50 million. PROS posted sales of $66.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $243.81 million to $257.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $279.97 million, with estimates ranging from $259.00 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.15. PROS had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $60.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.34 million.

PRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of PROS by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 30,043 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of PROS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of PROS by 60.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 43,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS during the third quarter valued at $564,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 149,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.10. PROS has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.49 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

