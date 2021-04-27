6 Meridian Raises Stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET)

6 Meridian raised its stake in Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 495 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Central Securities were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,735,000 after purchasing an additional 17,378 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 184,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 33,429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 17,547 shares during the last quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Simms C. Browning bought 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.20 per share, with a total value of $35,414.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,258 shares in the company, valued at $641,997.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,800 shares of company stock worth $65,446. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Central Securities stock opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.35. Central Securities Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

About Central Securities

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

