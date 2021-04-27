6 Meridian Raises Holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

6 Meridian grew its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 107.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,087 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,339,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,789,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,789,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,437,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 614.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 175,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 151,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash stock opened at $19.26 on Tuesday. SpartanNash has a twelve month low of $15.75 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $698.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.82.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Equities analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

SPTN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.17.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 68,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

