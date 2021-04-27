6 Meridian Increases Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

6 Meridian lifted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 9.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $143.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.04 and a 200 day moving average of $140.38. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.53 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.44.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

