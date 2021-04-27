$51.90 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report sales of $51.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $53.30 million. German American Bancorp reported sales of $50.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year sales of $202.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $198.40 million to $206.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $204.20 million, with estimates ranging from $201.20 million to $208.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for German American Bancorp.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 25.10%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $44.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $51.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.42 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

In other German American Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director U Butch Klem sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $223,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,037 shares of company stock worth $1,460,714 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,787,000 after acquiring an additional 66,956 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in German American Bancorp by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,459 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on German American Bancorp (GABC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.