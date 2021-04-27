4,795 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Fulcrum Asset Management LLP

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP bought a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,795 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 558 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,094,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $61.58 on Tuesday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.55 and a 1 year high of $65.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.56. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. eBay had a net margin of 50.42% and a return on equity of 82.73%. eBay’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. eBay’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

EBAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of eBay from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of eBay from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.56.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.