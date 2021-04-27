4,304 Shares in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Acquired by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in Altria Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.30.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.