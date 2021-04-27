$418.46 Million in Sales Expected for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) will post $418.46 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for PTC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.00 million and the lowest is $395.00 million. PTC posted sales of $359.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PTC will report full year sales of $1.70 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on PTC. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.63.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 5,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.97, for a total transaction of $757,581.07. Insiders have sold 33,299 shares of company stock valued at $4,607,973 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in PTC by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 38,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,969,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after buying an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PTC traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $147.85. 5,470 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC has a 1-year low of $60.98 and a 1-year high of $149.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 130.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

