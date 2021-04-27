40,000 Shares in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Newmont stock opened at $65.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $52.33 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.01.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research reduced their price objective on Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $303,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 259,397 shares in the company, valued at $15,753,179.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,522 shares of company stock worth $1,609,107. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

