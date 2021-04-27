$366.75 Million in Sales Expected for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) to announce $366.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.50 million and the highest is $376.25 million. United Therapeutics reported sales of $356.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS.

UTHR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.13.

United Therapeutics stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $206.45. 2,688 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,454. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.88, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53 and a beta of 0.52.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,341,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in United Therapeutics by 44.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 7,129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

