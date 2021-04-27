$317.33 Million in Sales Expected for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) will announce $317.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Vonage’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $316.04 million to $319.00 million. Vonage posted sales of $297.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Vonage will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Vonage.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). Vonage had a positive return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.15 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VG. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Vonage in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.71, for a total transaction of $735,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,734,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,485,112.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $160,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 362,858 shares of company stock valued at $5,408,225. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Vonage in the 4th quarter worth about $48,739,000. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vonage by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 8,020,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,269,000 after buying an additional 2,020,873 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vonage by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,491,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,955,000 after buying an additional 1,002,239 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Finally, Golden Gate Private Equity Inc. bought a new stake in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,628,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vonage stock opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -141.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.62. Vonage has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

