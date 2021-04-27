$28.00 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) will announce sales of $28.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $27.00 million and the highest is $29.00 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $29.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full-year sales of $93.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.91 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for S&W Seed.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on S&W Seed in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ SANW traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $3.95. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,712. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $1.67 and a 52 week high of $4.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $138.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,511 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in S&W Seed during the first quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

