258,854 Shares in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Bought by Norges Bank

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 258,854 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $9,337,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group raised shares of Republic Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:RBCAA opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $926.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.24. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $72.26 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

