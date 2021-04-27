$254.21 Million in Sales Expected for Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) to announce sales of $254.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mercury Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.37 million and the highest is $256.74 million. Mercury Systems posted sales of $208.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercury Systems will report full year sales of $939.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $935.06 million to $950.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercury Systems.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.52 million. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS.

MRCY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $76.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,854. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.00. Mercury Systems has a 12-month low of $59.88 and a 12-month high of $96.29.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $94,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,205,482.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 793 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total transaction of $54,970.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,540.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $1,505,489. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Taylor Wealth Management Partners grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 99,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 34,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

