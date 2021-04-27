24,080 Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 24,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCUS. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arcus Biosciences by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 146.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,097,564.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 5,674,133 shares of company stock worth $221,046,652 over the last ninety days. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.20. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.69 and a 12-month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.35 million. Analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

