23,023 Shares in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) Purchased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:DBOC) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth about $1,438,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DBOC opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. Innovator Double Stacker 9 Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

