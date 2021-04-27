$220.70 Million in Sales Expected for Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) will announce $220.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $216.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $225.00 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $211.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full-year sales of $889.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $879.40 million to $904.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $871.53 million, with estimates ranging from $860.00 million to $885.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.20. Fulton Financial has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $18.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 23,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,988,114 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

