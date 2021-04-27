$2.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) will post sales of $2.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $2.05 billion. Newell Brands reported sales of $1.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full year sales of $9.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.65 billion to $9.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $9.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.80 billion to $10.05 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.09.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $230,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $247,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $502,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877,713. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. Newell Brands has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $27.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

