1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.30 Million

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to report $19.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.00 million to $19.60 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted sales of $15.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year sales of $74.52 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $72.80 million to $76.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $73.59 million, with estimates ranging from $71.40 million to $75.78 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.18. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $20.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCY remained flat at $$18.80 during midday trading on Friday. 1,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,640. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $192.53 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.60. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $22.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

