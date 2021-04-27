19,476 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Acquired by Chicago Wealth Management Inc.

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,225,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 110,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 98,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.28. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $86.95 and a 52 week high of $173.32.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

