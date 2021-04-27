$17.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will announce $17.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.02 billion and the lowest is $17.55 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $19.77 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year sales of $71.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $70.26 billion to $72.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $72.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.45 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on C shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Citigroup by 279.1% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $72.76. The company had a trading volume of 628,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,075,760. The stock has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.80%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

