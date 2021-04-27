1,360 Shares in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Acquired by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth $35,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Gordon Haskett boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $96.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $148.48 on Tuesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $159.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.16 and a beta of 1.83.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig S. Smith sold 6,099 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.10, for a total transaction of $903,261.90. Also, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,793 shares of company stock valued at $10,818,947. 12.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

