1,333 Shares in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Purchased by Personal CFO Solutions LLC

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $49,348,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,335,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $583,830,000 after purchasing an additional 195,790 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 399,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,781,000 after purchasing an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,039,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,961,000 after purchasing an additional 103,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,534 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,023,000 after purchasing an additional 97,294 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Landstar System alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSTR shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Stephens downgraded Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.87.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $169.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $168.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.02 and a 52 week high of $179.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 14.69%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.