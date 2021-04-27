12Ships (TSHP) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,350.00

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded down 61.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. 12Ships has a total market cap of $152.81 million and $2,350.00 worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 12Ships has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00067328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00020451 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.76 or 0.00063640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $430.53 or 0.00788314 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00097612 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,442.58 or 0.08134469 BTC.

12Ships Profile

TSHP is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,980,878,306 coins. 12Ships’ official website is www.12ships.com . 12Ships’ official Twitter account is @TwelveShips12

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

