12,000 Shares in Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) Bought by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000.

Shares of NYSE OUST opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. Ouster, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.73.

Get Ouster alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Ouster in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Ouster, Inc develops multi-beam digital lidar sensors and software products for autonomous vehicles, drones, mapping, defense, robotics, industrials, building security, smart cities, virtual reality/augmented reality (VR/AR), and others. The company provides high-resolution lidar sensors for long, mid, and short range applications.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.