$12.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report sales of $12.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.37 billion. Charter Communications posted sales of $11.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charter Communications will report full year sales of $50.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.16 billion to $51.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $53.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $52.12 billion to $54.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Charter Communications.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $770.00 to $730.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $685.39.

In related news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total transaction of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $132,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $3,221,000. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 77.1% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

CHTR stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, reaching $652.07. 24,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,159,247. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $629.71 and a 200-day moving average of $631.66. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $485.01 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The firm has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 51.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Charter Communications (CHTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.