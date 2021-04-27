$1.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to announce $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the highest is $1.76 billion. Rockwell Automation posted sales of $1.68 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year sales of $6.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.71 billion to $6.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.26 billion to $7.51 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.71.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.06, for a total transaction of $994,734.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,100,270.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 over the last 90 days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK opened at $267.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation has a fifty-two week low of $175.74 and a fifty-two week high of $275.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $264.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

