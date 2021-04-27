$1.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) will post sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the lowest is $1.56 billion. Ulta Beauty posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will report full-year sales of $7.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.20 billion to $7.61 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.65 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ulta Beauty.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share.

ULTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, OTR Global raised Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.24.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total transaction of $25,973,260.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.1% during the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 9,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 7.1% during the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 120.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 206.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 5,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $329.54. 14,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 797,346. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 82.90, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00.

Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

