$1.53 EPS Expected for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to announce $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ICU Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. ICU Medical reported earnings per share of $1.81 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ICU Medical will report full year earnings of $6.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $6.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.65 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICU Medical.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.26. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $320.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million.

Several analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $222.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

Shares of ICUI opened at $212.45 on Friday. ICU Medical has a 12 month low of $170.57 and a 12 month high of $236.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.16. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.72.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.02, for a total value of $3,099,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,990,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director George A. Lopez sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.88, for a total value of $3,076,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 240,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,956,474.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $11,560,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ICU Medical by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,532,000 after purchasing an additional 89,837 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 528,825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $113,428,000 after purchasing an additional 78,825 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 405,201 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,912,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 283,895 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,893,000 after purchasing an additional 17,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 246,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ICU Medical (ICUI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.