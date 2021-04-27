$1.06 Billion in Sales Expected for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to announce sales of $1.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.05 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Juniper Networks reported sales of $998.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full-year sales of $4.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.57 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.06.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Insiders sold 127,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,252,591 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 330.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 68.4% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the third quarter worth about $94,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JNPR stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $25.28. 8,189,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592,211. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $27.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

