0x (ZRX) Trading Up 16.3% This Week

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 24.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. One 0x coin can now be purchased for $1.86 or 0.00003383 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, 0x has traded up 16.3% against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.45 billion and $224.94 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00068163 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020571 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.04 or 0.00803771 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.72 or 0.00097687 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.77 or 0.08225601 BTC.

0x Profile

0x is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 781,547,659 coins. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0x should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.