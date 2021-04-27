$0.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce earnings per share of $0.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the lowest is $0.74. Herc reported earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 292%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full year earnings of $5.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $6.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $7.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on HRI shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of HRI stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.85. 225,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,529. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $110.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Herc by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,243,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,964,000 after acquiring an additional 77,588 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Herc by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 600,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,875,000 after acquiring an additional 45,430 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 398,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $23,818,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the fourth quarter valued at $10,048,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

