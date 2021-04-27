$0.88 EPS Expected for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) will announce $0.88 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Garmin’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.72. Garmin reported earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Garmin will report full year earnings of $5.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.14 to $5.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $5.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Garmin.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 18.38%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.25.

In other Garmin news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $926,480.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 3,449 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.06, for a total transaction of $441,678.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,931 shares of company stock worth $2,033,475 over the last ninety days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 54,258 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Garmin by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 201,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,137,000 after acquiring an additional 52,732 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $141.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.80. Garmin has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $142.49.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Read More: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Garmin (GRMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.