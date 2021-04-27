$0.65 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the highest is $0.82. Peoples Bancorp reported earnings of $0.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 124.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $2.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $3.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 5.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Peoples Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.30.

Shares of PEBO stock traded down $0.14 on Monday, hitting $33.71. The stock had a trading volume of 125,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,729. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $661.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.78%.

In other news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total value of $195,586.20. Also, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $27,978.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,337.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peoples Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 56.35% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

