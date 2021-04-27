$0.55 EPS Expected for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will report full year earnings of $2.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DENTSPLY SIRONA.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.23. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XRAY. Barclays increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DENTSPLY SIRONA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total value of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,457.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,111 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after acquiring an additional 52,645 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,763 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 241,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,542,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 366,019 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,008,000 after acquiring an additional 75,004 shares in the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $66.08. 14,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,606,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.30, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.10. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $36.12 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

