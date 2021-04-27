-$0.52 EPS Expected for OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for OptiNose’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.50). OptiNose reported earnings of ($0.63) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that OptiNose will report full year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.50). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for OptiNose.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $16.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of OptiNose stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at $2,447,749.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in OptiNose in the first quarter worth about $342,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OptiNose by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 124,959 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 242,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 26,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPTN opened at $3.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.03. OptiNose has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.98.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

