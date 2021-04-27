-$0.42 EPS Expected for Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHO) to report earnings per share of ($0.42) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sotherly Hotels’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.24). Sotherly Hotels reported earnings per share of ($0.23) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotherly Hotels will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sotherly Hotels.

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.29). Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 38.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

SOHO opened at $3.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.79.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $74,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 391,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,116.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sotherly Hotels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Sotherly Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sotherly Hotels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.78% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

