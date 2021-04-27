-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.

Get Immatics alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its stake in Immatics by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,476,000 after purchasing an additional 803,611 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its position in Immatics by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,171,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,435,000 after buying an additional 457,265 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Immatics in the third quarter worth approximately $618,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Immatics by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000.

NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.42.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Immatics (IMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.