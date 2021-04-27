-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Immatics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.31) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Immatics will report full-year earnings of ($1.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.31). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.51). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Immatics.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Immatics from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Immatics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.
NASDAQ:IMTX traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,515. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.05. Immatics has a one year low of $8.66 and a one year high of $18.42.
Immatics Company Profile
Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.
