-$0.30 EPS Expected for SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for SeaSpine’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.25). SeaSpine posted earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SeaSpine will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.95). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SeaSpine.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $46.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.46 million. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a negative net margin of 27.32%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of SeaSpine from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SeaSpine from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.50. 121,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,088. The company has a market cap of $601.03 million, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.98. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $22.97.

In other SeaSpine news, Director Renee Gaeta sold 2,920 shares of SeaSpine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $53,377.60. 9.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,862,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,493,000 after purchasing an additional 25,782 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 678,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 566,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,884,000 after purchasing an additional 104,617 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine during the fourth quarter worth $8,317,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SeaSpine by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 468,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 133,765 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

