$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Capstead Mortgage’s earnings. Capstead Mortgage reported earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capstead Mortgage will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstead Mortgage.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). Capstead Mortgage had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 52.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capstead Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

CMO traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $6.42. 505,910 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,484. The stock has a market cap of $621.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.39. Capstead Mortgage has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.68, a current ratio of 22.97 and a quick ratio of 22.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Capstead Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,571,000 after acquiring an additional 521,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,065,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 31,801 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,657,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 664,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 132,462 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 400,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 63,113 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstead Mortgage

Capstead Mortgage Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It invests in a portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities primarily consisting of short-duration adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

