$0.13 EPS Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) will report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the highest is $0.15. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of ($0.75) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Shares of GIII opened at $31.77 on Friday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $7.76 and a 52-week high of $34.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

In other news, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $256,693.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $926,329.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total value of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,400,565.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 252,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 24.3% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 306,643 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 59,995 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the first quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 178.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 123,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

