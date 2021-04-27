$0.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.14. Purple Innovation also reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $173.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.19 million. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 363.58% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

PRPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James cut their price target on Purple Innovation from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet raised Purple Innovation from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRPL. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $44,608,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 216.9% during the 4th quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 1,374,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,263,000 after buying an additional 940,542 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at $12,748,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Purple Innovation by 3,332.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 329,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $9,671,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRPL stock opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Purple Innovation has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $41.08.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blankets and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.